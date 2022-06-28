Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 37,557 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF accounts for 0.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,443 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 75,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,313. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86.

