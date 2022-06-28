Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,083 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,184. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $132.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

