Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Invests $298,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.43. 76,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,249,938. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

