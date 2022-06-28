Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.01. 10,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.04 and a 200 day moving average of $219.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

