Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 90,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GSG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,902. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.