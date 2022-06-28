Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,551. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.78.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

