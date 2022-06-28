AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of AFB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 102,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,861. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $261,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

