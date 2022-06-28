AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

CBH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,407. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.