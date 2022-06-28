Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,123 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,494 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $44,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.60. 7,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.