Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after buying an additional 59,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after buying an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

COP stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 177,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

