Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.17. 28,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

