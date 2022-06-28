Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,238 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,089,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,756,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. 52,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,442. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.