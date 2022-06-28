Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,543 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Zebra Technologies worth $41,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,271,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,886,000 after acquiring an additional 82,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.37. 2,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,653. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $287.93 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.93 and its 200 day moving average is $427.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.