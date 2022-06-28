Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 849 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after acquiring an additional 583,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,159,000 after purchasing an additional 143,180 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $219.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,757. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.78.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

