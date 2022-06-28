Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 849 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after acquiring an additional 583,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,159,000 after purchasing an additional 143,180 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FLT stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $219.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,757. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.78.
FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
