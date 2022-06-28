Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 142,963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

NYSE BA traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.67. 174,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,537,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.76. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

