AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 738.3% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,847,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,126 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 4,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.