Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Director Sells $206,917.50 in Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Altimmune stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. 2,086,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,654. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $503.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 225,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 957,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Altimmune by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 846,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ALT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

