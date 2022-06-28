Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $1.92

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.87. Amarin shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 18,624 shares trading hands.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Amarin alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $742.41 million, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.