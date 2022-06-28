Ambire AdEx Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $21.39 million and $2.22 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,311.18 or 0.95011469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

