American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,180 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,580,000 after acquiring an additional 916,661 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after acquiring an additional 794,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,414,000 after buying an additional 511,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $151.71. 22,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.69 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.54.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,658,461 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

