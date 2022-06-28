American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys 565 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. 43,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

