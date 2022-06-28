American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.86. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.21.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

