American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.8% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,300,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,596,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.66. 42,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

