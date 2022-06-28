American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 133,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

