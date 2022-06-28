American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

