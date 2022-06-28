Analysts Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Target Price at $56.67

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
In other ABM Industries news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
