Analysts Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Target Price at $56.67

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

