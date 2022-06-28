Analysts Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Price Target at $48.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

