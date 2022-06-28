Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $51.91

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.91.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of EQT opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. EQT has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Yale University purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,059,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

