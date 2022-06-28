Analysts Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Target Price at $172.21

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SAUHY opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. Straumann has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

