Analysts Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $265.24

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.24.
Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.57. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.55.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.