Analysts Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $265.24

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 33.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 586.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 23.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.57. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

