Analyzing Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) & Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fairfax Financial and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Trean Insurance Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus price target of $883.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.59%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Trean Insurance Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Trean Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $26.47 billion 0.47 $3.40 billion $97.82 5.11 Trean Insurance Group $217.69 million 1.53 $19.33 million $0.43 15.12

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Fairfax Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 10.28% 14.18% 3.20% Trean Insurance Group 9.32% 5.32% 1.53%

Volatility and Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Trean Insurance Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, sports apparel and accessories, housewares and home décors, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail business; and owns and operates holiday resorts. Further, the company provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services; originates, processes, and distributes pulses and staple foods; creates, produces, and distributes entertainment content; and provision of pet medical insurance and database services, as well as media and marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through program partners and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

