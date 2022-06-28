Analyzing FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Employers (NYSE:EIG)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FG Financial Group and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Employers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -72.86% -22.84% Employers 13.58% 5.30% 1.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FG Financial Group and Employers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million 1.30 -$8.51 million ($2.53) -0.60 Employers $703.10 million 1.63 $119.30 million $3.31 12.51

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Employers beats FG Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

