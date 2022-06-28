Analyzing High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) & Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for High Tide and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75 Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67

High Tide currently has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 522.04%. Allego has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.72%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Allego.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of High Tide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -8.42% -16.18% -10.10% Allego N/A N/A -78.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares High Tide and Allego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $144.04 million 0.92 -$27.86 million ($0.31) -6.81 Allego $102.10 million 3.91 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

High Tide has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Summary

High Tide beats Allego on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

High Tide Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of May 20, 2022, it operated 122 retail locations in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Allego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

