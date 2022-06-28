Andrew Lewis Sells 20,000 Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £64,000 ($78,517.97).

Chemring Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 323.50 ($3.97). The company had a trading volume of 466,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,384. The stock has a market cap of £916.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. Chemring Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.50 ($4.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 315.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

CHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 360 ($4.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.36) to GBX 360 ($4.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

