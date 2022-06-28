Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 55 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 162,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,786,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $512.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $556.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $207.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

