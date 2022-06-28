Apeiron RIA LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

