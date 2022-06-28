Apeiron RIA LLC Has $6.39 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,435 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 3.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

