Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 18,169 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 148.43. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

