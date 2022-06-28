Apeiron RIA LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59.

