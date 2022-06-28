Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 15,972 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,972 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.62.

