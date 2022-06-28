Apeiron RIA LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

