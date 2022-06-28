Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $41.12 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $912.70 million, a P/E ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

