Apollon Limassol Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $342,243.41 and approximately $134,982.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00096108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00051270 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00267694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009668 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

