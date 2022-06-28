Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.03.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.