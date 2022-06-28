Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.99

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 29005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

APS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$93.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.83.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

