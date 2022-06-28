Arcblock 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and $1.31 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

