Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 341,971 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,676.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $4,142,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76.

ARQT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 475,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 69.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,809,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

