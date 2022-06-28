ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,778,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,784 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 10.65% of Vuzix worth $44,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.39. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 376.45%. The company’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Profile (Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

