ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,912,172 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Twitter worth $51,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.91.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.