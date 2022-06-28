ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,873 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 11.82% of Blade Air Mobility worth $71,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,940 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,780 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,571,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,390.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 372,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 347,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $2,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 34,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $245,937.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,608.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 47,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $335,851.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,731.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,717. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

